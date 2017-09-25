English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Americas
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Beijing-backed Canyon strikes $550M Imagination deal

25 SEP 2017

Imagination Technologies’ CEO Andrew Heath conceded the loss of Apple as a major customer forced the graphics company to “change course”, after its board agreed a sale to private equity company Canyon Bridge Capital Partners.

In a statement UK-based Imagination, which put itself up for sale shortly after losing Apple as its main customer, said it reached an agreement for a sale to CBFI Investment Limited, a newly formed entity managed by Canyon Bridge.

The private equity company was reported to have been interested in striking a deal for Imagination for a while now, but questions were raised about whether it would actually get the go-ahead given its links to the Chinese government.

US concerns
Beijing is a known backer of Canyon Bridge, and the company earlier this month saw a deal to acquire US-based Lattice Semiconductor blocked by President Donald Trump on national security grounds.

In an apparent bid to swerve any regulatory scrutiny the deal for Imagination Technologies, as expected, will not include the company’s US operations.

Imagination Technologies announced a separate deal to sell its US business MIPS to Tallwood Venture Capital for $65 million. The deal with Canyon Bridge is subject to completion of the MIPS sale.

UK scrutiny
However, the $550 million UK deal will also likely face scrutiny from regulators in the country, and Canyon Bridge already seems to have begun its charm offensive.

Imagination said CBFI “intends to invest in Imagination’s research and development capabilities in the UK”, adding it does not plan “to make any changes as regards to continuing employment of employees and management”.

Imagination Technologies filed a dispute resolution action against Apple after the US company said it was ending its deal to use Imagination graphics intellectual property in favour of developing its own, and the two companies failed to agree a royalties deal.

Commenting on the acquisition, Heath added the proposed deal with Canyon Bridge was a “very good outcome”.

“Imagination has made excellent progress both operationally and financially over the last 18 months until Apple’s unsubstantiated assertions and the subsequent dispute forced us to change course”.

Apple’s latest iPhone, which was unveiled two weeks ago, includes a new graphics processing unit it said was developed in-house.

 

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Analysts predict muted iPhone 8 demand

Apple misses out on Q2 business smartphone growth

iOS11 Wi-Fi, Bluetooth change sparks security concerns
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Huawei OTF17 highlights 1

Feature: MWC Americas 2017 Day 3 highlights

Feature: The big Apple launch – in (just over) 5 mins

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association