Home

Wearables grow 7.3% in Q3 but ‘basic’ market declines

01 DEC 2017

Xiaomi and Fitbit continued to lead shipment volumes in the wearables market in Q3, but lost out on growth generated by smart(er) wearables like Apple’s Watch.

IDC data (see chart, left, click to enlarge) shows Xiaomi and Fitbit exited the quarter in statistical dead heat, each with 3.6 million units shipped and 13.7 per cent market share. The companies came out ahead of competitors Apple (2.7 million shipments) and Huawei (1.6 million), but still recorded shipment declines. Fitbit’s shipment volumes fell 33 per cent year-on-year, compared to an increase of around 52 per cent at Apple. Number four player Huawei gained the most ground in the third quarter, more than doubling its shipments to post 156 per cent growth year-on-year.

IDC reported the gains at Apple and Huawei helped drive 7.3 per cent growth in the overall wearables market year-over-year to 26.3 million units.

However, IDC research manager Ramon Llamas noted consumers are increasingly shifting away from the basic wearables from Fitbit, Xiaomi and others which established the market and toward multi-purpose devices.

“The differing trajectories for both smart and basic wearables underscore the ongoing evolution for the wearables market,” he said, adding vendors now “find themselves at a crossroads to adjust accordingly to capture growth opportunity and mindshare”.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more







