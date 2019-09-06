 Axiata, Telenor drop merger discussions - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 – Shanghai
Mobile 360 Africa 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Axiata, Telenor drop merger discussions

06 SEP 2019

Axiata Group and Telenor mutually agreed to end talks over a potential merger of their businesses in Asia due to complexities involved in the proposed transaction.

In separate statements, the companies acknowledged the strong strategic rationale of the proposed merger, with Telenor saying it does not rule out a future transaction.

Telenor CEO Sigve Brekke tweeted that Asia remains “a core region” for the operator.

Axiata chairman Abdul Khalid said its board is cognisant of the level of complexity a deal spanning nine countries and 14 major entities presents.

The companies said they do not intend to provide further comment on the announcement.

Over the last four months, the operators said they worked on due diligence and finalising transaction agreements for completion in the current calendar quarter, before deciding not to move ahead.

Possible headwinds
In early May, the operators opened talks about a potential non-cash merger of their telecoms and infrastructure assets in Asia, in which the Norway-based operator would take a majority stake.

Soon after, analysts expressed doubt regulators in Malaysia would approve the merger of their mobile businesses in the country due to concerns around competition and ownership laws.

Telenor’s Asian footprint includes operations in Thailand, Malaysia, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Myanmar. Axiata has operating companies in Malaysia, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Indonesia, along with tower business edotco.

Axiata said the termination of the proposed merger will not affect its ability to achieve its digital aspirations by 2022.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Axiata returns to profit as turnaround gains momentum

Telenor chief content with Q2 performance

Axiata, Telenor tie-up facing Malaysian spotlight
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Big brands in Berlin

Mobile Mix: Sprinting to the 5G finish line

Mobile Mix: Home is where the 5G is

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association