AWS set to lose global telco head Hernandez

AWS VP of global telco business unit Adolfo Hernandez (pictured) agreed to take over at professional services company Capita later this year, with the executive set to depart after less than three years with the technology giant.

Capita announced Hernandez would be taking over from current CEO Jon Lewis, who is set to step down towards the end of 2023, though the incumbent will stay with the company until July 2024 to aid the transition.

In a social media post the AWS executive said until his move he would “remain passionate and committed to supporting customers and partners that are transforming the telecommunications industry,” adding he wanted to support a smooth transition.

Since taking the job spearheading AWS’ operator targeted business Hernandez has appeared as a speaker at a number of high profile industry events, including MWC Barcelona, promoting his business and the benefit of embracing cloud infrastructure.

During his tenure AWS has been an increasingly influential player in the mobile industry ecosystem, with regular partnership and customer deals being struck as operators up digital transformation efforts and seek to explore new business areas utilising edge infrastructure.

Earlier in his career the executive had stints as CEO of Acision, which eventually became Mavenir, and Alcatel Lucent.