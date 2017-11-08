English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2017
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

AT&T, Time Warner merger timing “now uncertain”

08 NOV 2017

Concerns about whether AT&T will be able to secure approval for its $85 billion deal with Time Warner are growing following comments from the operator’s CFO that timing for the transaction’s close is “now uncertain”.

John Stephens, speaking at an investor conference, said he couldn’t comment on the exact nature of “active discussions” with the US Department of Justice (DoJ), but reported “I can now say that the timing of the closing of the deal is now uncertain”.

The DoJ’s antitrust arm is currently reviewing the transaction, but AT&T previously indicated the merger was expected to close by the end of this year.

Approval from US antitrust officials is the only remaining regulatory obstacle for the merger’s completion, Stephens added.

Stephens’ comments come on the heels of a Wall Street Journal report earlier this month that the DoJ is laying the groundwork for litigation to stop the deal in its tracks. AT&T brushed off the report at the time, telling Mobile Word Live “it is common and expected for both sides to prepare for all possible scenarios” during DoJ reviews.

AT&T and Time Warner first announced their merger deal more than a year ago. The operator last month extended its timeline for the transaction’s close for a “short period of time” to await final regulatory approvals from US officials.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

AT&T promises $1B spend bump if US tax reform passes

AT&T targets developers with edge computing test bed

AT&T connects Puerto Rico with a flying COW

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Mobile 360 LatAm 2017 Day 2 highlights

Feature: Mobile 360 LatAm 2017 Day 1 highlights

Feature: Global MBBF 2017 Preview video

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association