AT&T reports rapid connected car acceleration

INTERVIEW: AT&T is connecting 1.5 million vehicles per quarter onto its network as telematics continues to lead the operator’s IoT charge, executive Chris Penrose (pictured) told Mobile World Live.

In a wide-ranging interview at MWC Shanghai, the president of AT&T’s IoT unit said consumers and businesses alike were embracing connected car technology, adding the sector: “continues to have incredibly fast adoption”.

“Automobile manufacturers have really seen the value of having connectivity for their purposes – being able to update…and make that car better,” he noted.

“The consumer is also seeing the benefit of having everything they have on their phone in their car.”

Other sectors identified by Penrose as “hot” currently, include asset tracking, fleet management and smart city deployments. He added the healthcare industry was an emerging one he had confidence in, despite regulation challenges.

With so many diverse use cases falling under the IoT banner, Penrose said AT&T’s decision to deploy both LTE-M and NB-IoT networks allows it to host technologies with a range of connectivity requirements all using licensed spectrum.

To view the full interview, click here.