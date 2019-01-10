 AT&T mobile chief shrugs off 5G marketing fuss - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2018
Mobile 360 – MENA 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

AT&T mobile chief shrugs off 5G marketing fuss

10 JAN 2019

LIVE FROM CES 2019, LAS VEGAS: John Donovan, head of AT&T’s wireless business (pictured, left), dismissed criticism from rivals over the operator’s 5G branding, casting the likes of Verizon, T-Mobile US and Sprint as jealous competitors.

“Every company is guilty of building a narrative of how you want the world to work, and I love the fact that we broke our industry’s narrative two days ago and they’re frustrated and going to do what they’re going to do,” he said in a keynote address, adding being the source of rivals’ angst “makes me smile.”

The comments came after AT&T decided to update Android devices on its network to show a 5GE logo when users are connected to the operator’s LTE-Advanced service, which it calls 5G Evolution. The change sparked outrage from all of the operator’s tier-1 rivals, which complained the change was misleading.

But Donovan insisted the move wasn’t made without consideration: “We did customer research, and they were very not only amenable but interested in learning when they were on that network experience”.

Taking care of business
Donovan acknowledged AT&T’s 5G network, which launched in parts of 12 markets in December 2018, is still in its infancy, offering users access in only a handful of the areas they may traverse in a given day.

He said it will take some time for the average consumer to feel the benefits of 5G, but added AT&T is working on a number of projects which will be more immediately transformational for its enterprise customers. Those span segments including industrial IoT, virtual reality, entertainment and healthcare, he said.

“I think the things we’re talking about here are front burner compared to just simply being able to download a movie faster.”

In a statement, the operator said that in early 2020 it expects to have a nationwide mobile 5G footprint, as it adds sub-6GHz coverage to its mmWave footprint.

“We’ll also continue offering 5G+ coverage over millimeter wave spectrum,” it continued.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

US operators urged to avoid 5G digital divide

Norway latest to threaten Huawei 5G ban

Sprint CTO joins AT&T 5G criticism

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 2018 – that’s a wrap

Mobile Mix: Say Hello to Djingo

Mobile Mix: Don’t cry for 5G Argentina

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association