English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Americas
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Africa 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

AT&T gets mixed messages on megadeal

23 AUG 2017

AT&T received contrasting news from regulators in Latin America reviewing its Time Warner acquisition, with a green light in Mexico accompanied by concerns from Brazil.

Mexico’s Instituto Federal de Telecomunicaciones (IFT) and Comision Federal de Competencia Economica (COFECE) both approved the transaction, which is expected to close by the end of this year, the operator said.

“We appreciate the work of both COFECE and IFT to review, analyse and approve the AT&T-Time Warner merger on its merits,” said David McAtee, senior EVP and general counsel at AT&T.

Meanwhile Brazil’s Administrative Council for Economic Defense (CADE) sent its opinion on the deal to the country’s Administrative Tribunal, highlighting concerns about coordination between Time Warner and pay TV operator Sky, which is controlled by AT&T in this market (following its earlier DirecTV acquisition).

CADE advised “the transaction should not be approved in the form that was presented”. The watchdog said both Sky and Time Warner “have considerable market power”, with the combination creating incentives for “market foreclosure” in the licensing/programming market and in pay TV, causing competition concerns.

The deal would give Time Warner access to sensitive information on its competitors through Sky, and grant AT&T access to conditions negotiated by its rivals through Time Warner. It would also have “the ability and incentives” to adopt discriminatory measures, weakening the competitive environment.

It was also suggested the deal could create “new incentives towards coordination – even tacit” between the two biggest pay TV programmers (Globosat and Time Warner) and the two biggest operators in the sector (Net/Claro and Sky).

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

Read more

Related

AT&T mulling Digital Life division sale – report

AT&T, Time Warner government talks make headway

Verizon emergency network pledge sets up AT&T fight

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 2 highlights

Interview: Ulf Ewaldsson, Ericsson

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association