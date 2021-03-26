 AT&T, Ericsson execs to lead US 6G research group - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

AT&T, Ericsson execs to lead US 6G research group

26 MAR 2021

The Next G Alliance tapped AT&T, Ericsson, Nokia and VMware executives to lead its efforts to develop 6G technology, and detailed its first working groups as it began work on its roadmap.

AT&T EVP and CTO Andre Fuetsch was appointed chair of the group’s governing body with Jan Soderstrom, head technology office Silicon Valley at Ericsson, named vice chair, both for two-year terms.

The alliance named executives from Nokia North America, AT&T and VMware as co-chairs of its steering group, with responsibility for R&D goals, work on standards and other policies to deliver commercial propositions.

Alongside the appointments, the alliance created two working groups: a 6G Roadmap initiative responsible for specifying research needs, technology developments and potential policies; and a team focused on reducing environmental impacts from emerging technologies.

Susan Miller, president and CEO of the group’s founder the Alliance for Telecommunications Industry Solutions (ATIS), said establishing leadership and working groups left the Next G Alliance “well positioned to create a national vision for the next decade”.

Other recent developments in 6G research include a move by China’s government this week, and a commitment by European operators last month.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana is Mobile World Live's US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana came to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and CED Magazine, digital-only...

Read more

Related

Suri gets the band back together at Inmarsat

Orange calls for different tack in 6G development

AT&T, Missouri university team on 5G use case research

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G colours in the blanks

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2021 highlights

Mobile Mix: We built this city

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association