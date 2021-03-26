AT&T, Ericsson execs to lead US 6G research group - Mobile World Live

The Next G Alliance tapped AT&T, Ericsson, Nokia and VMware executives to lead its efforts to develop 6G technology, and detailed its first working groups as it began work on its roadmap.

AT&T EVP and CTO Andre Fuetsch was appointed chair of the group’s governing body with Jan Soderstrom, head technology office Silicon Valley at Ericsson, named vice chair, both for two-year terms.

The alliance named executives from Nokia North America, AT&T and VMware as co-chairs of its steering group, with responsibility for R&D goals, work on standards and other policies to deliver commercial propositions.

Alongside the appointments, the alliance created two working groups: a 6G Roadmap initiative responsible for specifying research needs, technology developments and potential policies; and a team focused on reducing environmental impacts from emerging technologies.

Susan Miller, president and CEO of the group’s founder the Alliance for Telecommunications Industry Solutions (ATIS), said establishing leadership and working groups left the Next G Alliance “well positioned to create a national vision for the next decade”.

Other recent developments in 6G research include a move by China’s government this week, and a commitment by European operators last month.