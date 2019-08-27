 AT&T Communications division chief retires - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 – Shanghai
Mobile 360 Africa 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

AT&T Communications division chief retires

27 AUG 2019

AT&T announced the CEO of its Communications business John Donovan would retire at the start of October, sparking wide speculation at the identity of his successor.

The industry veteran – informally regarded as AT&T’s number two exec – leaves after 11 years with the operator, where he previously held the roles of CTO, chief strategy officer and group president for technology and operations. Prior to joining AT&T, Donovan worked at internet security company Verisign, identity specialists Incode and Deloitte.

The operator is yet to unveil the identity of a successor, though US business media have speculated a number of internal candidates could be elevated to the role.

Among the names floated by Bloomberg are its Latin America CEO Lori Lee, and EVP of global connections and supply chain Susan Johnson. Indeed, reports suggest Donovan’s retirement could pave the way for a woman to ascend to the biggest role for a female executive in the company’s history. Other names in the frame include WarnerMedia CEO John Stankey and AT&T business CEO Thaddeus Arroyo.

The operator’s Communications division is the company’s largest and comprises its entire US mobile and fixed operation in addition to its business, technology and several entertainment assets. AT&T’s other divisions are WarnerMedia, Latin America and Xandr, which is focused on digital advertising.

AT&T chairman and CEO Randall Stephenson described Donovan as a tech visionary and credited him with leading the operator’s drive towards 5G, fibre and ongoing buildout of the US public safety network FirstNet.

He added: “He led the way in encouraging his team to continuously innovate and develop their skill sets for the future. We greatly appreciate his many contributions to our company’s success.”

In a statement, AT&T said it would announce a replacement “soon”.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

AT&T defends 5G rollout pace as it preps for SA

US telecoms help states fight robocalls

AT&T, Dell team on edge automation

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Home is where the 5G is

Mobile Mix: Samsung’s vision of the future

Mobile Mix: Samsung sizes up

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association