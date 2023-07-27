 AT&T CEO tackles lead-clad cable concerns - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Shanghai 2023
M360 LATAM 2023
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

AT&T CEO tackles lead-clad cable concerns

27 JUL 2023

AT&T CEO John Stankey (pictured) used its Q2 earnings call to address uproar over operators using lead-sheathed cables in their networks, stating it is yet to hear of any related health issues.

Stankey said regular interactions with various regulators had uncovered no evidence the lead-encased cables caused health problems for employees or customers.

AT&T plans to expand health tests for staff involved in cable removal, he said.

It added a voluntary testing programme for any employee involved with lead-lined cables.

“We haven’t disclosed anything publicly about claims because there hasn’t been anything material to disclose,” Stankey explained, adding the cables involved comprise a small part of AT&T’s network, with the majority located underground encased in protective conduit.

Stankey cited litigation as limit on what he could discuss: it faces action in an area it had agreed to remove cables but subsequently reportedly halted its work.

The CEO stated some lead-covered cables are still in use, despite the industry generally moving away from them in the 1950s.

“We take the concerns raised very seriously as there is no higher priority than the health and safety of our employees and the communities where we live and work.”

Stankey stated long-standing science indicated there is no reason to believe the cables posed public health risks, but AT&T is working with the Environmental Protection Agency to provide the information needed to conduct a thorough assessment using the latest techniques.

AT&T and Verizon could face a significant financial impact if they have to remove the cables: Stankey noted his company is updating credit agencies about any potential issues.

“I don’t think there’s anything we’ve shared with them that’s any different than what we shared with you.”

Back

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

Related

AT&T shrugs off lower net adds as profit grows

Lead cable concerns weigh on AT&T, Verizon

AT&T seeks staff benefits in generative AI

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2023 highlights

5-min highlights: Apple’s Vision Pro launch

Partner Feature: MWC23 5G mmWave Summit highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association