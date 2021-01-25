 Asset sale to net Orange €1.3B - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Thrive
Themed Week
Huawei MBBF20 – Full coverage
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Asset sale to net Orange €1.3B

25 JAN 2021

Orange agreed a deal to sell a large portion of its fibre infrastructure to a consortium of French companies for approximately €1.3 billion, as part of a strategy to share the cost of increasing connectivity to rural regions.

In a statement, Orange said it was selling a 50 per cent stake in Orange Concessions, a newly created subsidiary housing some of its fixed network assets, covering around 4.5 million FTTH plugs in rural France.

It has entered into an exclusivity agreement with La Banque Des Territoires, CNP Assurances and EDF Invest for the sale, following a competitive process, which values Orange Concessions at €2.67 billion. The deal is expected to complete by the end of 2021.

Orange explained the agreement would enable the subsidiary to reinforce the operator’s goals for rural connectivity development, supporting its ambitions in public initiative networks while sharing the required investment.

The networks operated through the unit would be open to all operators, while Orange would continue to manage rollout and maintenance. Orange also holds a call option to enable it to take control and consolidate Orange Concessions in the future.

Cash raising
The sale comes as Orange prepares to outline its strategy for its mobile towers, worth an estimated €10 billion, following long-term rumours about the future of the assets.

Indeed, operators in Europe have been shedding towers and other assets in an effort to raise funds to upgrade their networks and free-up funds for 5G.

Commenting on the sale, CEO Stephane Richard said the “achieved valuation reveals the value of Orange’s investments in fibre as well as the relevance of such a strategic move”.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Orange joins €24M Europe e-health scheme

European big hitters make open RAN pledge

Orange escinde su división de capital riesgo y estudia invertir en salud digital
Español

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Viva Las Living Room

Feature Video: 2020 all shook up

Mobile Mix: 5G tipped for tat

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association