 Arm CEO issues chip fab investment warning - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Los Angeles 2021
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Arm CEO issues chip fab investment warning

02 NOV 2021
ARM

LIVE FROM WEB SUMMIT 2021: Arm CEO Simon Segars (pictured) explained solving a global chip shortage will be complex and predicted current supply chain disruptions will last well into 2022.

The Arm executive noted the industry is currently spending $2 billion a week to add capacity and projected this investment will result in a 50 per cent increase within five years.

Segars noted shortfalls in Asian production combined with geopolitical tensions are motivating chipmakers to build factories elsewhere, but cautioned this is not a surefire solution.

“Just building factories is not enough”.

“You need materials, chemicals. The whole periodic table is used in making semiconductors”.

The executive also listed a number of “downstream” activities necessary to semiconductor production including testing, packaging and shipping.

Investment in new factories without consideration of the broader market could be harmful rather than helpful, Segars argued.

“Will we accidentally break the industry as we do this”, he asked the audience. “We absolutely have to get it right”.

Segars argued “better collaboration of all players in the supply chain” will help ameliorate shortages and predicted “constraints will be a little better but not completely fixed” by end-2022.

The Arm chief also noted Covid-19 (coronavirus) prompted a shift in focus from the automotive industry to systems which could help home working and schooling.

Segars expressed optimism about the role connected devices play in efficiently addressing global issues, for example by alerting rainforest rangers to illegal felling.

Back

Author

Martha DeGrasse

Freelance tech journalist Martha DeGrasse (@mardegrasse) is delighted to be contributing to Mobile World Live. Martha has written for a number of telecom and wireless publications, and was a writer, editor and video producer at RCR Wireless News for almost...

Read more

Related

La Comisión Europea investigará a fondo la compra de Arm por Nvidia

Nvidia, Arm deal faces in-depth EC scrutiny

EC expected to probe potential Arm in Nvidia deal

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: From Leicester Square to Los Angeles

MWC21 Los Angeles: Day 2 highlights

MWC21 Los Angeles: Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association