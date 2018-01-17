English
Home

Apple unveils major US investment

17 JAN 2018

Citing the benefits of a recently passed tax reform package, Apple on Wednesday (17 January) unveiled plans to hire more than 20,000 new employees and invest $75 billion in the US economy over the next five years.

According to the company, a large chunk of its investment will come in the form of a repatriation tax payment of $38 billion as it brings home around $250 billion in offshore funds. Apple is taking advantage of changes to the tax code passed in December 2017, which permanently lowered the corporate tax rate from 35 per cent to 21 per cent and slashed the one-time repatriation tax rate for cash stored abroad from 35 per cent to 15.5 per cent.

Capital spending and new jobs
Apple also said it plans to spend a total of $30 billion on capital expenditures over the next five years, including investing more than $10 billion to expand its data centers in the US. Additionally, the company noted it will increase investment in its Advanced Manufacturing Fund from $1 billion to $5 billion.

New jobs are on the agenda as well: Apple promised to add 20,000 new employees to its 84,000-strong workforce through hiring at a yet-to-be-built US campus and its other locations throughout the country. Apple said it will announce the location of the new campus, which will house technical support for Apple customers, later this year.

“We believe deeply in the power of American ingenuity, and we are focusing our investments in areas where we can have a direct impact on job creation and job preparedness,” Apple CEO Tim Cook said in a statement.

It is unclear, however, whether the $30 billion capital investment Apple announced will be added to or part of its previously reported spending estimates. In a November 2017 filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, Apple forecast it would spend $16 billion on capital expenditures in its fiscal 2018 alone. The company spent a total of $14.9 billion in its fiscal 2017 year, which ended on 30 September.

All told, Apple estimated its direct contribution to the economy will amount to more than $350 billion over the next five years.

Diana Goovaerts

