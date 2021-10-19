 Apple unleashes latest AirPods, custom laptop chips - Mobile World Live
Home

Apple unleashes latest AirPods, custom laptop chips

19 OCT 2021

Apple announced custom chips, AirPods and HomePod minis, and a deeper integration of Apple Music with Siri, highlighting a continuing investment in AI.

During its latest launch event of the year, the company launched Voice Plan for Apple Music, a service priced at $4.99 per month which enables users to access the entire catalogue using the Siri voice assistant. It is set to launch in 17 countries and regions later this year.

Apple’s third-generation AirPods offer spatial audio, which it described as a “multi-dimensional” music experience. Priced at $179, the earphones offer six hours of battery life and orders are now being taken.

In a video presentation, Apple CEO Tim Cook (pictured) claimed the “deep integration of hardware, software and services” enables customers to  “enjoy a seamless music experience” across its range of devices.

Apple also introduced the M1 Pro and the M1 Max custom processors for its high-tier laptops.

The M1 Pro offers up to 32GB of unified memory, is built using a 5-nanometer process and includes 33.7 billion transistors, more than twice as many as Apple’s M1 processor.

It includes eight high performance cores and two efficiency cores to preserve battery life.

The M1 Max features up to 64GB of unified memory and 57 billion transistors. Apple stated it is the largest chip the company has ever built and will offer higher performance at every power level than leading laptop chips.

Apple’s event came just more than a month after it launched the iPhone 13, a device Bloomberg last week reported could hit production woes due to global chip shortages.

Author

Martha DeGrasse

Freelance tech journalist Martha DeGrasse (@mardegrasse) is delighted to be contributing to Mobile World Live. Martha has written for a number of telecom and wireless publications, and was a writer, editor and video producer at RCR Wireless News for almost...

