Apple shrinks iPad form factor, ups screen size

30 OCT 2018

Apple unveiled a refreshed line of iPad Pro tablets, cramming more display space and processing power into smaller, lighter frames.

The new iPad Pro comes in two screen sizes: a new 11-inch option and a 12.9-inch edition. Apple packed the 11-inch screen into the same footprint as the old 10.5-inch model and slashed the dimensions of the 12.9-inch to fit in a smaller package. Both are slimmer at 5.9mm.

Apple upped the processing power from its A12X chip to deliver up to 35 per cent faster single-core performance and around 90 per cent faster processing of multi-core tasks compared to the previous iPad Pro. An enhanced seven-core GPU adds twice the graphics performance to enable better augmented reality and gaming experiences.

Configuration
As with the recently updated iPhone X range, Apple added a 7MP True Depth selfie camera to enable Face ID authentication. It ditched the classic home button in favour of gesture navigation from iOS 12, and also dropped the 3.5mm headphone jack: this is replaced by a new USB-C connector which allows the tablet to connect to monitors and charge other devices.

Both will be offered with 64GB, 256GB and 512GB configurations as well as a new 1TB option. For connectivity, users will have the option of Wi-Fi only or Wi-Fi plus LTE. In 64GB format, the 11-inch model costs $799 with Wi-Fi only and $949 with LTE: the 12.9-inch version is priced $999 and $1,149 respectively.

Alongside the new iPad, Apple debuted a revamped Pencil (pictured, right), which now attaches magnetically to the side of the iPad for both pairing and wireless charging. The stylus also features new touch controls allowing users to double tap the side to enter and exit apps. It is priced at $129.

Orders are now open and the devices are expected to go on sale in the US and 40 other countries on 7 November.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

