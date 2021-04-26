 Apple pledges billions to US 5G - Mobile World Live
Home

Apple pledges billions to US 5G

26 APR 2021

Apple outlined plans to plough more than $430 billion into its US operations over the next five years, hiking investments in 5G and related silicon in a plan which will create 20,000 jobs.

The vendor stated it would raise its commitment to the US market by 20 per cent over the period, adding to an original five-year goal to invest $350 billion set in 2018.

Apple’s latest commitment includes committing tens of billions of dollars to “silicon development and 5G innovation across nine US states”.

It said it was already driving 5G adoption in the nation, pointing to compatible devices including the iPhone 12 and latest iPad Pro, and would look to now drive innovation and job growth among companies involved in innovation and next-generation infrastructure.

In it latest plan, Apple explained it will work with 9,000 suppliers and companies across all 50 states, supporting job creation across 12 sectors, along with direct spend with US suppliers, and investments in data centres and dozens of Apple TV+ productions.

Apple also earmarked more than $1 billion to construct a campus and engineering hub in North Carolina campus, and a $100 million fund to support schools and communities in the cities of Raleigh and Durham.

The company said it was on track to meeting a goal of creating 20,000 additional jobs under its original 2018 commitment, with the next five years to bring the same again covering a host of areas inlcuding machine learning and AI.

Apple CEO Tim Cook (pictured) said it was boosting its commitment to US innovation and manufacturing: “We’re creating jobs in cutting-edge fields, from 5G to silicon engineering to AI, investing in the next generation of innovative new businesses, and in all our work, building toward a greener and more equitable future.”

