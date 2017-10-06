Apple investigating reports of iPhone 8 battery issue

Apple is looking into reports indicating there may be an issue with the iPhone 8’s battery that causes it to swell and break apart the smartphone’s casing.

Reuters on Friday noted the latest case surfaced in China in a report by state-run news agency ThePaper. The latter reported an iPhone customer with the surname Lui ordered the 64 GB version of the iPhone 8 at the start of this month. The device reportedly arrived burst open, with the front screen panel bulging away from the rear casing. There were no visible marks in photos provided by Lui that would indicate burning or an explosion.

Lui returned the phone immediately without attempting to charge it. Photos from other users with similar experiences were posted to Twitter, as seen below.

A CNET roundup found six reports of bulging incidents in a total of five different countries, including China, Taiwan, Japan, Greece and Canada. An Apple spokeswoman told Reuters the company is investigating the reports.

The new iPhone 8 comes with a lithium-ion battery that features both wireless and quick charge capabilities.

Though less fiery so far, the iPhone 8’s battery troubles call to mind a major flaw discovered last year in Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 that caused that phone’s battery to overheat and catch fire. In that case, more than 100 incidents were reported, and Samsung was forced to cease production of the Note 7 and issue a recall.

But Apple has had its own device issues in the past. The smartphone maker was briefly embroiled in controversy (known as “Bendgate”) in 2014 after reports that the aluminium casing of the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus would warp and bend under sufficient force.