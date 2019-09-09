 Apple admits China labour law violations - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 – Shanghai
Mobile 360 Africa 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Apple admits China labour law violations

09 SEP 2019

Apple and manufacturing partner Foxconn admitted to violating Chinese laws regarding the use of temporary staff in its largest iPhone factory in the country, as the companies came under fire for alleged poor working conditions.

In a statement viewed by Bloomberg, Apple said it used more than the permitted amount of temporary staff in the iPhone manufacturing facility, its largest in the world, which violated Chinese labour rules.

The breach came to light following a probe by US-based non-profit advocacy group China Labor Watch, which sent undercover investigators to work in Foxconn’s Zhengzhou plant. It said its main finding was the workforce consisted of 50 per cent temporary staff – known as dispatch workers – in August.

Chinese laws permit a maximum of 10 per cent.

The claims come as Apple prepares to unveil its latest smartphone product line tomorrow (10 September).

Apple responded by stating it conducted an investigation and found the number of temporary workers “exceeded our standards”. It added by stating is was now working with Foxconn to resolve the issue.

In addition, Apple said it found interns had worked overtime at the facility, a violation of its own code of conduct, adding it has now corrected the issue.

Foxconn also released a statement confirming an over-reliance on temporary workers, which was “not consistent with company guidelines”.

Harsh conditions
China Labor Watch also alleged a number of examples of poor worker conditions, including: some temporary workers not receiving promised bonuses; some workers doing at least 100 overtime hours a month (Chinese labour law limits this to 36 hours); and the factory not providing adequate protective equipment for staff.

Apple said it looked into the claims and found “most of the allegations are false”.

“We confirmed all worked are being compensated appropriately, including any overtime wages and bonuses, all overtime was voluntary and there was no evidence of forced labour,” said Apple.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Apple accused of Japan skulduggery

Apple seeks to avoid Korea competition charges

Apple explores move away from China
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Big brands in Berlin

Mobile Mix: Sprinting to the 5G finish line

Mobile Mix: Home is where the 5G is

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association