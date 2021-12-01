Android phones set for Snapdragon upgrade

Qualcomm unveiled its newest 5G chipset at Snapdragon Tech Summit 2021, predicting the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 will be available in Android phones within a month.

Honor, Motorola, Vivo, Xiaomi and ZTE are among the smartphone makers set to include Qualcomm’s latest chip in upcoming 5G devices, the vendor stated.

Qualcomm claimed Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 can deliver download speeds of 10Gb/s on 5G and 3.6Gb/s on Wi-Fi 6. It incorporates the company’s fourth generation X65 5G modem-RF system.

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is being promoted as a foundation for storage of digital currency, identity cards and car keys, with the chip the first in the range to feature a dedicated trust management engine.

The chip’s secure processing unit offers an integrated SIM.

Qualcomm explained the chip can capture 4,000-times more camera data than its predecessor through the first commercial 18-bit mobile image signal processor.

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 incorporates Qualcomm’s seventh generation AI engine, with natural language processing capable of prioritising and analysing notifications for smartphone users.

The chipset offers a 30 per cent increase in graphics rendering capability without increased power, Qualcomm stated, claiming the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 can bring “desktop-level gaming experiences” to mobile.