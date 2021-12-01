 Android phones set for Snapdragon upgrade - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Los Angeles 2021
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Android phones set for Snapdragon upgrade

01 DEC 2021
Snapdragon

Qualcomm unveiled its newest 5G chipset at Snapdragon Tech Summit 2021, predicting the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 will be available in Android phones within a month.

Honor, Motorola, Vivo, Xiaomi and ZTE are among the smartphone makers set to include Qualcomm’s latest chip in upcoming 5G devices, the vendor stated.

Qualcomm claimed Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 can deliver download speeds of 10Gb/s on 5G and 3.6Gb/s on Wi-Fi 6. It incorporates the company’s fourth generation X65 5G modem-RF system.

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is being promoted as a foundation for storage of digital currency, identity cards and car keys, with the chip the first in the range to feature a dedicated trust management engine.

The chip’s secure processing unit offers an integrated SIM.

Qualcomm explained the chip can capture 4,000-times more camera data than its predecessor through the first commercial 18-bit mobile image signal processor.

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 incorporates Qualcomm’s seventh generation AI engine, with natural language processing capable of prioritising and analysing notifications for smartphone users.

The chipset offers a 30 per cent increase in graphics rendering capability without increased power, Qualcomm stated, claiming the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 can bring “desktop-level gaming experiences” to mobile.

Back

Author

Martha DeGrasse

Freelance tech journalist Martha DeGrasse (@mardegrasse) is delighted to be contributing to Mobile World Live. Martha has written for a number of telecom and wireless publications, and was a writer, editor and video producer at RCR Wireless News for almost...

Read more

Related

Airspan claims SA 5G CBRS small cell first

Mobile Mix: Qualcomm gets on the moove

BMW drives Qualcomm automotive opportunity

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Night at the museum

Mobile Mix: Qualcomm gets on the moove

Mobile Mix: RAN, Robots and Rides

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association