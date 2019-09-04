 Android 10 hits Pixel devices - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 – Shanghai
Mobile 360 Africa 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Android 10 hits Pixel devices

04 SEP 2019

Google moved to address concerns over user privacy and data security in Android 10, the latest version of its smartphone operating system which is initially available to owners of the search giant’s Pixel devices.

In a blog, Stephanie Cuthbertson, senior director of product management for Android, explained privacy was a “central focus” of Android 10. The platform features “extensive changes” over its predecessors around users’ control of location data sharing, device tracking, and management of files employing external storage.

Android 10 also includes additional security features spanning storage encryption; TLS 1.3, the latest security protocol from the Internet Engineering Taskforce; a so-called “hardening” of a number of security-critical areas of the platform; and updates beefing up biometric capabilities.

Cuthbertson noted the privacy updates are one of several key areas of development in Android 10. Google’s other major focus areas span advanced machine learning, compatibility with 5G and optimisation for foldables.

Digital wellbeing was another key pillar. In a related blog, Android VP of engineering Dave Burke explained users gain “greater control over where and when notifications will alert you”. The platform also features a Family Link function first installed in the previous version of Android, offering parents the ability to limit and review their child’s smartphone use.

A new Focus Mode is designed to simplify the process of muting apps: Burke cited email or news alerts as examples in this regard.

Functionality
Among the other key features of Android 10 are gesture control, which enables users to control the device by swiping rather than using visible buttons. The company also touted a dark mode, which Burke said was “easier on your eyes and your phone battery”, along with a smart reply feature for messaging apps that also simplifies the opening of YouTube or Google Map links.

In the coming weeks Google plans to add a live caption feature to Android 10-equipped Pixel devices, which will automatically subtitle media content including videos, podcasts and audio messages.

Photography updates enable apps to access depth information to offer specialised blur and bokeh options. The platform also adds compatibility with the AV1 video codec, which Cuthbertson said reduces the bandwidth required to stream “high quality video content to Android devices”.

On the connectivity side, the executive stated Google had “refactored the Wi-Fi stack to improve privacy and performance”, a change which will also help improve “common use-cases like managing IoT devices”. And apps can “now request adaptive Wi-Fi by enabling high performance and low-latency modes”, which Cuthbertson explained offers user experience benefits spanning real-time gaming and active voice calls among others.

Back

Author

Michael Carroll

Michael doesn’t want to admit that he has been a journalist and editor for close to 20 years covering a diverse set of subjects including shipping and shipbuilding, fixed and mobile telecoms, and motorcycling...More

Read more

Related

Google opens up on iPhone security hack

Google targets data misuse with bounty offer

Huawei faces flagship launch without Google apps
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Sprinting to the 5G finish line

Mobile Mix: Home is where the 5G is

Mobile Mix: Samsung’s vision of the future

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association