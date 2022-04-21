 Amazon, SpaceX win NASA contracts - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Amazon, SpaceX win NASA contracts

21 APR 2022

Amazon’s satellite play Project Kuiper, Elon Musk’s SpaceX and four other companies won contracts worth a combined $278.5 million from NASA, as part of an initiative to develop communications services which could support future space missions.

NASA stated its Communications Services Project had been building steam for more than a year as it evaluates the feasibility of deploying commercial satellite communications networks for near-Earth operations and decommission its current systems.

Splitting the $278.5 million pot, Project Kuiper bagged $67 million and SpaceX $70 million, making the duo the largest beneficiaries.

Others involved in the project include Viasat and Telesat on $53.3 million and $30.6 million, respectively, with SES and Inmarsat both given $28.6 million.

NASA expects each company to match or exceed agency contributions during a five-year development and demonstration period, totalling more than $1.5 billion of investment combined.

The move is designed to allow NASA to focus more time and resources on its deep space exploration and science missions.

Phase out
To win the contracts, each company proposed a technical approach to lower costs, increase flexibility and improve performance for a broad range of missions.

They will now be required to complete technology development and in-space demonstrations by 2025 to prove their proposed systems can deliver “reliable and cost-effective mission operations”, in addition to high-rate and high-capacity two way communications.

NASA added it aims to award long-term contracts by 2030, while phasing out current systems.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Amazon adds thrust to Project Kuiper plans

Amazon da un nuevo impulso al proyecto Kuiper

La computación cuántica apunta al mercado mayoritario
Español

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 wrap up

Feature video: MWC22 Barcelona Day 3 highlights

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association