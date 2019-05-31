 Amazon mulls move for discarded Sprint assets - Mobile World Live
Home

Amazon mulls move for discarded Sprint assets

31 MAY 2019

Amazon could acquire assets divested as a result of the Sprint T-Mobile US merger, Reuters reported, with the online retail giant interested in buying prepaid brand Boost Mobile and any spectrum holdings put up for sale.

Details of the company’s plans for any assets acquired are sketchy. However, the newswire’s sources said Amazon was partly interested in Boost Mobile as a deal would likely include guarantees it could use the combined Sprint T-Mobile network for at least six years.

Other suitors for the mobile brand are rumoured to include: specialist US operator Q Link Wireless, a party conncected to MVNO FreedomPop; and Peter Adderton, the man who founded the US version of Boost Mobile as a joint venture with Nextel before cashing out in 2004.

The potential sale of the unit is said to be one of the concessions offered by T-Mobile and Sprint to authorities in a bid to persuade them to approve the merger. The deal appears to hang in the balance as FCC chief Ajit Pai and the Department of Justice are reportedly taking very different stances.

Speculation around the merger ramped this week with a number of reports speculating on the level of asset sales required to get the deal over the line, including the potential creation of a new operator to maintain a four-player market.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

