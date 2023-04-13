 Amazon jumps on generative AI bandwagon - Mobile World Live
Home

Amazon jumps on generative AI bandwagon

13 APR 2023
Amazon

Amazon showed its hand in an ever-intensifying generative AI race, unveiling a new cloud-based service for developers to build applications on systems developed by a number of partnering startups, as well as the company’s own in-house language model.

AWS, the technology giant’s cloud unit, which alongside the new service also rolled out a generative AI whitepaper and a startup accelerator programme, indicated a major jump into the AI arms race that has in its early stages been dominated by rivals ChatGPT-backer Microsoft and Google.

The stand-out from AWS was the introduction of Bedrock, a generative AI platform that will open access to its language system dubbed Titan, as well as other models from third party startups A121 Labs, Google-backed Anthropic and Stability AI.

AWS explained Bedrock had been designed with customisation in mind, with the ability to tailor the service based on demands, and was aimed mainly at customers looking to building ‘enterprise-scale’ AI apps.

Those clients adopting the Titan model will be able to input their own data, but that data will not be able to train the system.

Not unlike other recent announcements around AI systems, AWS stated Titan has the capability to generate text from blog posts, emails and other documents, while the image-based option helps with search and personalisation.

Rapid race
Speaking in an interview with CNBC, Bratin Saha, AWS VP, added Amazon is focused on ensuring its Titan model was developed to produce high quality responses, after ChatGPT and Microsoft’s Bing chatbot had generated inaccurate information in some cases.

Despite an open letter backed by technology heavyweights (including Elon Musk) calling for a six month pause in the development of AI systems last month, AWS becomes the second company this week alone to make noises around new products based on the technology, joining Chinese heavyweight Alibaba.

AWS’ generative AI accelerator programme invites start-ups to submit applications and the top 10 projects will be backed by the company to bring their concepts to life.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

