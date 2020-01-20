Alphabet chief weighs in on AI regulation - Mobile World Live

Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai (pictured) backed the need for new AI regulation to curb potential abuse of the technology, but argued in favour of a balanced approach which avoids stifling its ability to deliver societal benefits.

In a Financial Times editorial, Pichai highlighted AI’s “life-changing” potential, noting it had helped improve medical diagnoses, weather forecasts and travel logistics.

But, he added “we need to be clear-eyed about what could go wrong,” acknowledging “real concerns” about the potential negative consequences of AI’s use for facial recognition and other applications.

Pichai flagged safety, fairness and accountability as key considerations in any future AI regulation, noting new rules could build on existing laws such as the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation. He stressed international alignment will be “critical”.

Despite acknowledging potential dangers arising from a lack of regulation, Pichai also noted an overbearing approach could be equally harmful if rules failed to deliver balance between protecting people and improving their lives.