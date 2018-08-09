English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Africa 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

AI becomes billion dollar business for Intel

09 AUG 2018

Intel revealed it generated $1 billion from customers running artificial intelligence (AI) on its chips in 2017, as it eyes a projected $200 billion market opportunity for its data-centric businesses in 2022.

In a post on its website, EVP and general manager of Intel’s Data Centre Group Navin Shenoy outlined the company’s push around “data-centric” computing, and AI in particular, as it revealed a revenue figure for the technology for the first time.

He said it pulled in revenue of more than $1 billion revenue in 2017 from customers running AI on Intel Xeon processors in the data centre, which he said showed investments in the technology are “paying off”.

“We continue to improve AI training and inference performance. In total, since 2014, our performance has improved well over 200 times,” said Shenoy.

In recent years, Intel focussed on providing computing power for web-based applications in data centres, as its once core PC sales continue on a downward trend.

Shenoy stated helping customers “move, store and process data” was “the biggest opportunity in the history of the company”, as it set the long-term revenue target for its data-centric businesses.

He explained a new era of data-centric computing involving increasing proliferation of the cloud; the impending transition of 5G; and the growth of AI and analytics “have driven a profound shift in the market, creating massive amounts of largely untapped data”.

“And when you add the growth in processing power, breakthroughs in connectivity, storage, memory and algorithms, we end up with a completely new way of thinking about infrastructure.”

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Qualcomm updates mid-tier Snapdragon line

Samsung to give huge investment boost to AI, 5G

Qualcomm takes aim at Apple and Intel on modem performance
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Episode 9

Mobile Mix: Episode 8

Mobile Mix: Episode 7

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association