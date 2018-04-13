English
Home

5G, tech are future of cities – The Hague deputy mayor

13 APR 2018

INTERVIEW: The municipality of The Hague is bringing together governments and tech companies to work together on 5G, smart cities and the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, with the belief that “the future of the world is technology”.

Speaking to Mobile World Live, deputy mayor Saskia Bruines (pictured) said The Hague is leading the way in the country when it comes to smart cities, creating innovative solutions for issues including air pollution and traffic congestion.

The Netherlands has a National Smart City Strategy in which The Hague along with Amsterdam, Rotterdam, Utrecht and Eindhoven are participating.

Bruines said The Hague, specialising in the privacy and security aspect of the strategy, wants to create solutions that all citizens can use and hopes other cities will take its lead.

She also stated the city wants to start working with 5G tech “very soon” because it will bring about opportunities “that are so very big it will change life for everyone”.

Click here to view the full interview.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

KT dissatisfied with government 5G fibre plan

KPN plans 5G tests, reiterates 3.5GHz call

O2 UK earmarks small cells to aid 5G rollout

