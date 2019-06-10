 3 UK sets 5G battle lines - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MOBILE 360 – INTELLIGENT CONNECTIVITY IN LATIN AMERICA
MWC19 – Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

3 UK sets 5G battle lines

10 JUN 2019

3 UK pitched itself into the country’s 5G fight, outlining plans to launch a home broadband service in August, followed by a mobile service it said will top data rates offered by rivals EE and Vodafone UK.

In a statement, CK Hutchison-owned 3 said the 5G home broadband service will launch in London, with customers able to plug a hub into the wall to immediately connect to 5G. The service will offer comparable speeds to fibre.

3 plans to expand home broadband across the UK and launch a mobile offering in 25 towns and cities before the end of the year.

The company will join rivals EE, which launched its mobile 5G offering at the end of May, and Vodafone UK, which is set to launch the technology on 3 July.

Spectrum claim
However, 3 believes it will hold the edge over its rivals, with what it said will be the country’s fastest next-generation network. The company said it has “twice as much 5G spectrum as its closest competitor”, meaning it can deliver faster speeds to customers.

It highlighted access to 100MHz of 5G spectrum, which makes it “the only operator who can offer a true 5G experience”, as per requirements set out by standards body ITU.

At launch, the company said peak mobile speeds will be at least two-times faster than other operators and provide a more reliable connection to customers. It has committed to invest £2 billion in related infrastructure, including the development of a 5G-ready cloud core network in partnership with Nokia.

The operator said it aimed to ramp 5G coverage to 80 per cent of its network traffic, while also improving its 4G network.

Dave Dyson, CEO of the operator, said it was clear consumers and businesses want more data.

“We have worked hard over a long period of time to be able to offer the best end-to-end 5G experience. 5G is a game changer for 3, and of course I am excited that we will be the only operator in the UK who can offer true 5G.”

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

SKT partners in smart office push

Mobile Mix: Trade, Tennis and Tequila

Japanese operators focusing on partnerships for 5G
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile 360 Latin America: Event highlights

Mobile Mix: Trade, Tennis and Tequila

Mobile Mix: We’ve got Seoul (and security)

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association