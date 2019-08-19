3 UK enters 5G fray with FWA offering - Mobile World Live

UK challenger brand 3 switched on its 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) network, becoming the third of the country’s operators to offer services over the new technology.

In a statement, the operator said the availability of its network in London from today (19 August) was the first step in “building the UK’s fastest 5G network” and would transform the connected home experience. Its 5G home hub will cost £35 per month.

The launch pits it directly with fibre offers from a host of market rivals, including BT, Vodafone, and Sky.

While fellow mobile operators BT-owned EE and Vodafone focused early 5G deployments on mobile, 3 UK’s strategy centred on building on assets from fixed business UK Broadband it acquired in 2017. The operator plans to launch 5G mobile services in a number of locations by the end of the year.

BT brand EE switched on its mobile 5G service in May, with Vodafone UK following suit in July. The country’s other operator, O2, plans to launch the technology in October.

Battle

UK plans and deployments of 5G sparked a war of words between operators since day one. Even the rules of the spectrum auction caused arguments and legal threats.

Since then, 3, Vodafone and EE have been jostling for position with O2 largely staying out of the spotlight.

Earlier this month BT Consumer CEO Marc Allera bemoaned competition in the market and warned the company’s premium cost charged for 5G may be unsustainable in the face of pricing pressures.