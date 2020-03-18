 ZTE unveils latest 5G smartphone for China - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
MWC Shorts
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

ZTE unveils latest 5G smartphone for China

18 MAR 2020

ZTE showcased its latest next-generation smartphone, the Axon 11 5G, as it looks to the technology to mount pressure on rivals and advance previously-announced plans to launch ten such models this year.

In a statement, ZTE revealed the Axon 11 5G will be available to buy in China on 23 March. The vendor highlighted “video shooting” and creation features as a stand-out feature, but offered little detail on other specifications.

However, the features of its previous 5G model, Axon 10s Pro, offer some direction: it runs Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 Mobile Platform; sporting LPDDR5 RAM memory and UFS3.0 ROM storage.

In a statement issued in December 2019, ZTE SVP and president of the Mobile Device Division Xu Feng said the company planned to “introduce more than 15 5G terminal devices” in 2020, ten of which would be smartphones.

He added ZTE would “announce the next-generation 5G smartphone” in the opening quarter of this year, “which will be at an affordable price” of less than CNY3,000 ($426.52), though its Axon 11 5G announcement contained no pricing information.

As with Axon 10s Pro, the latest model is compatible with non-standalone and standlone 5G networks.

Axon 11 Pro 5G is the vendor’s third smartphone for the technology, following the launch of the Axon 10 Pro in 2019. The device was announced during MWC19 Barcelona, but only reached ZTE’s domestic market in December 2019.

In its latest statement, ZTE said the original model was on sale in ten markets, with the vendor claiming it was the first available in Northern Europe, the Middle East and China.

Back

Author

Manny Pham

Manny joined Mobile World Live in September 2019 as a reporter based in London. He has previous experience in telecoms having worked for B2B publication Mobile News for three years where he climbed up to the position of Features Editor....

Read more

Related

Chunghwa readies 5G launch, names RAN vendors

Samsung tips 5G to drive memory chip recovery

Docomo targets first-to-5G claim in Japan
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: We’re not talking about cat videos

Mobile Mix: Rakuten rocks up in Japan

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association