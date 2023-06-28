ZTE taps generative AI for latest eyewear

LIVE FROM MWC23 SHANGHAI: ZTE unveiled its Nubia Neo Air smart glasses, promoting the product as using a generative AI model to provide real-time visual aids to wearers.

The manufacturer noted the glasses deliver intelligent interaction using embedded AI and voice commands, a combination it stated can provide instant answers to queries alongside a wide range of use cases including prompts for public speaking and real-time creation of unscripted speeches.

Nubia Neo Air glasses weigh around 42.5g with adjustable curved temples. ZTE noted the design is “very similar to regular” spectacles and the device offers eight hours of use on a 30-minute charge.

It claims the device is the world’s first “lightweight refractive AR glasses with GPT and wireless function”.

ZTE did not reveal pricing or availability details for the Nubia Neo Air.

The product is ZTE’s second wearable move in 2023, with the vendor unveiling the Nubia Neovision Glass VR device at MWC23 Barcelona, which retails for £479.

Among its various other consumer devices presented at MWC23 Shanghai was its Nubia Pad 3D, which it asserts is the worlds-first “AI-powered eyewear-free 3D tablet”.

The device converts content from 2D to 3D using AI.