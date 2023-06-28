 ZTE taps generative AI for latest eyewear - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Shanghai 2023
M360 LATAM 2023
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeMWC Shanghai 2023 - News

ZTE taps generative AI for latest eyewear

28 JUN 2023

LIVE FROM MWC23 SHANGHAI: ZTE unveiled its Nubia Neo Air smart glasses, promoting the product as using a generative AI model to provide real-time visual aids to wearers.

The manufacturer noted the glasses deliver intelligent interaction using embedded AI and voice commands, a combination it stated can provide instant answers to queries alongside a wide range of use cases including prompts for public speaking and real-time creation of unscripted speeches.

Nubia Neo Air glasses weigh around 42.5g with adjustable curved temples. ZTE noted the design is “very similar to regular” spectacles and the device offers eight hours of use on a 30-minute charge.

It claims the device is the world’s first “lightweight refractive AR glasses with GPT and wireless function”.

ZTE did not reveal pricing or availability details for the Nubia Neo Air.

The product is ZTE’s second wearable move in 2023, with the vendor unveiling the Nubia Neovision Glass VR device at MWC23 Barcelona, which retails for £479.

Among its various other consumer devices presented at MWC23 Shanghai was its Nubia Pad 3D, which it asserts is the worlds-first “AI-powered eyewear-free 3D tablet”.

The device converts content from 2D to 3D using AI.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

ZTE bridges computing gap with NEO accelerator card
Latest Stories

Tags

Featured Content

5-min highlights: Apple’s Vision Pro launch

Partner Feature: MWC23 5G mmWave Summit highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Show highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association