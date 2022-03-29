 Xiaomi makes latest affordable 5G device pitch - Mobile World Live
Home

Xiaomi makes latest affordable 5G device pitch

29 MAR 2022

Xiaomi updated its Redmi range for markets outside of China, adding two smartphones under its Note umbrella alongside a sub-$200 5G handset as it continues to expand its options compatible with the newest network technology.

Of the trio of handsets the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G, which is already available in China, is the highest-end. Xiaomi claimed the device set a new standard in the affordable segment.

The handset features a triple rear camera set-up with a 108MP main unit, 6.67-inch screen, 4500mAh battery and an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC. It is compatible with 120W hyper-charging, which Xiaomi claims can charge the device from flat in 15 minutes.

Its other Note device, the Redmi Note 11S 5G, supports dual 5G SIMs, uses a MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor, sports a triple camera set-up including a 50MP main unit, 6.6-inch display and 5000mAh battery.

Availability of the pair were announced alongside the Redmi 10 5G. This device features a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, 50MP main camera in a dual-unit set-up, 6.58-inch display and 5000mAh battery.

All three devices are available in three memory variants. The two Note branded devices will be available globally from 6 April. Xiaomi did not supply a release date for the Redmi 10 5G.

Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G ranges from $369 to $449, the Redmi Note 11S 5G will retail from $249 and Redmi 10 5G will start at $199.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

