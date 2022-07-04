Xiaomi launches its first flagship sporting Leica brand

Xiaomi unveiled its flagship 12S trio of devices for the Chinese market, with all three featuring imaging technology developed alongside the device maker’s recently-recruited partner photography brand Leica.

The smartphone manufacturer stated the camera system on the series used picture systems combining the expertise of the two companies, claiming the tie-up yielded unprecedented smartphone imaging quality.

It noted the top tier Xiaomi 12S Ultra delivered pictures with ultra-high resolution and light sensitivity, reduced dispersion and lower flare.

Alongside the improved camera and photo editing software on the highest-end device, Xiaomi also pointed to the addition of technology delivering fast charging and battery management.

Its fast charging chip is also in its 12S Pro variant.

The Ultra, Pro and standard Xiaomi 12S devices run Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. The higher-tier pair have 6.73-inch screens whereas the standard version is slightly more compact at 6.28-inches.

All three have 32MP selfie cameras and a triple rear set-up featuring a 50MP main unit, though photography features and capabilities vary across the range.

The Ultra comes with a 4860mAh battery with the other two having slightly smaller capacity down to 4500mAh for the standard version.

Orders opened in mainland China today (4 July). Xiaomi 12S Ultra is available in three storage variants with the cheapest priced at CNY5,999 ($895.28). The Pro version comes in four storage options and starts at CNY4,999. The standard device had four memory choices and starts at CNY3,999.