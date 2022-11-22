Vivo credits joint R&D for latest flagship features

Vivo unveiled its forthcoming flagship range in China, promoting the X90 series as its strongest offering yet, based on design improvements over previous devices and joint R&D with key suppliers.

In a Chinese language event broadcast on social network Weibo, Vivo indicated it had conducted joint work on chip development and customisation of the operating system, with specialist Zeiss working on imaging technology.

At the event Vivo detailed its three new smartphones, the standard X90, X90 Pro and X90 Pro+, alongside Vivo TW3, which it described as its “first true Hi-Fi wireless headphones”.

Vivo’s latest smartphones contain a Mediatek Dimensity 9200 chipset and runs the vendor’s Origin OS3, which is based on Android.

The trio of handsets come with batteries of between 4700mAh and 4870mAh, depending on the model, and have 6.78-inch screens.

Its higher-end models have various improvements in hardware and software including in the camera, where the Pro+ has a main camera of 64MP compared to 50MP on the standard issue.

Alongside the hardware, Vivo highlighted various image software features developed to improve video and photographs. The handsets also sport cooling technology to improve the longevity of use.

The highest-end version will be sold from CNY6,499 ($910), with the Pro starting at just below CNY5,000 and standard X90 at CNY3,699. Prices are for the lowest memory options available in each tier.

Orders for the X90 and X90 Pro opened immediately, with the highest-spec device to follow on 28 November.