 Vivo credits joint R&D for latest flagship features - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MBBF 22
TIP News and Events
MWC Africa 2022
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Vivo credits joint R&D for latest flagship features

22 NOV 2022

Vivo unveiled its forthcoming flagship range in China, promoting the X90 series as its strongest offering yet, based on design improvements over previous devices and joint R&D with key suppliers.

In a Chinese language event broadcast on social network Weibo, Vivo indicated it had conducted joint work on chip development and customisation of the operating system, with specialist Zeiss working on imaging technology.

At the event Vivo detailed its three new smartphones, the standard X90, X90 Pro and X90 Pro+, alongside Vivo TW3, which it described as its “first true Hi-Fi wireless headphones”.

Vivo’s latest smartphones contain a Mediatek Dimensity 9200 chipset and runs the vendor’s Origin OS3, which is based on Android.

The trio of handsets come with batteries of between 4700mAh and 4870mAh, depending on the model, and have 6.78-inch screens.

Its higher-end models have various improvements in hardware and software including in the camera, where the Pro+ has a main camera of 64MP compared to 50MP on the standard issue.

Alongside the hardware, Vivo highlighted various image software features developed to improve video and photographs. The handsets also sport cooling technology to improve the longevity of use.

The highest-end version will be sold from CNY6,499 ($910), with the Pro starting at just below CNY5,000 and standard X90 at CNY3,699. Prices are for the lowest memory options available in each tier.

Orders for the X90 and X90 Pro opened immediately, with the highest-spec device to follow on 28 November.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Vodafone Idea taps Vivo for 5G smartphone

TIM, Vivo y Claro piden una rebaja en el precio de compra de la brasileña Oi

Samsung gains in falling SEA smartphone market
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Stresa summits and social stress

FYUZ 22: Day 2 Highlights

Feature video: MBBF 22 Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association