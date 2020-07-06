 Vingroup, Qualcomm combo delivers first 5G model - Mobile World Live
Home

Vingroup, Qualcomm combo delivers first 5G model

06 JUL 2020

Vietnam conglomerate Vingroup’s handset subsidiary completed development of its first 5G smartphone under a collaboration with Qualcomm, hailing the move as a key step for domestic design and production capabilities.

In a translated statement, VinSmart claimed the Vsmart Aris 5G smartphone is the first made by a Vietnamese vendor, opening “opportunities for early access to world-class technology” for consumers.

Tran Minh Trung, deputy general director of VinSmart, said 5G was a “strategic project”, with the smartphone the first step in a strategy to create a “make in Vietnam” ecosystem around the technology.

“We expect Vietnamese consumers will soon have access to and use the most advanced technology in the world”.

Vsmart Aris 5G runs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 chipset, features a “monolithic metal frame” and operates on sub-6GHz frequencies: Nguyen Phi Tuyen, director of measurement centre at the Telecommunications Department, said tests of the device showed it delivered data rates “nearly eight-times higher than 4G”.

VinSmart said a modular design platform enabled “flexible hardware design, shortening product development time” and offering compatibility with “most of the frequency bands used” globally. It added a Quantis QRNG quantum security chip developed in partnership with Swiss company ID Quantique makes the smartphone a “breakthrough” in terms of security technology by replacing algorithm-based numbering with “truly random” figures.

This offers benefits for services including “banking, personal finance” and medical data, it stated.

Last month Qualcomm opened a regional R&D and test facility in Hanoi to support its local manufacturing partners including VinSmart and Viettel, VNExpress reported.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

