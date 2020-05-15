 US operators tipped to go aggressive on handset promos - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
MWC Shorts
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

US operators tipped to go aggressive on handset promos

15 MAY 2020

Biju Nair, CEO of used device specialist Hyla Mobile (pictured), tipped US operators to use massive promotions as a tool to get customers to buy new handsets following a dip in sales in Q1.

Nair told Mobile World Live AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile US would use “aggressive and strong” offers to kick-start device sales following declines during Q1 as they closed shops due to the Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.

Recent earnings figures from the trio showed AT&T equipment sales fell 8 per cent year-on-year to $3.4 billion; Verizon’s down 16.3 per cent to $4.1 billion; and T-Mobile 15.9 per cent lower at $2.12 billion.

Nair noted 5G as another factor around device promotions: with operators spending “multi-million dollars” on networks and infrastructure, they are understandably keen for consumers to be able to access the services while also gaining “incremental revenue” from the sale of compatible handsets.

He pointed to a recent promotion from AT&T as an example, which offered the Samsung Galaxy S20 for $300 to consumers signing up to an extra contract: “We will see incentives like that coming from carriers”.

AT&T and Verizon executives this week said a 5G iPhone would be a key turning point for their next-generation strategies.

Back

Author

Manny Pham

Manny joined Mobile World Live in September 2019 as a reporter based in London. He has previous experience in telecoms having worked for B2B publication Mobile News for three years where he climbed up to the position of Features Editor....

Read more

Related

Mobile Mix: Game, set and match

Android smartphones entering post-premium era

Vietnam positioned for early move to 5G
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Game, set and match

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: Coping with Covid-19 congestion

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association