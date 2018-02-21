English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

AT&T reveals first 5G launch cities

21 FEB 2018

AT&T aims to bring mobile 5G services to parts of Dallas; Atlanta; and Waco, Texas by the end of this year, as the operator updated on its goal to launch the technology in a dozen cities across the US in 2018.

In a statement, AT&T said the three cities will be among the first to launch mobile 5G services, a plan first announced in January, and added it will announce additional launch cities in the coming months. As part of the planned rollout, the company also revealed it is opening a new 5G lab in Austin, Texas, “to help us meet this aggressive timeline for mobile 5G deployment”.

One of the first in-house projects at the lab is the “Advanced 5G NR Testbed System (ANTS), a 5G testbed system that is proprietary to AT&T”.

The operator said ANTS will allow it to test features on a simulated 5G network “for eventual standardisation and use on our commercial networks”.

“By re-creating a physical 5G radio environment in our labs, we have greater control over what is deployed to customers,” AT&T added.

AT&T said its initial mobile 5G deployments will be based on 3GPP standards and operate over mmWave spectrum to provide mobile 5G in some areas, and then deploy the technology on additional spectrum bands.

Up until AT&T’s announcement in January, it had appeared US operators were focused on fixed-wireless 5G launches for 2018 rather than mobile.

Indeed, questions still remain about AT&T’s planned launch. It is, at this stage, unknown which devices will support mobile 5G this year, while rival T-Mobile US blasted the plan, highlighting unanswered questions around device availability, spectrum and footprint.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Etisalat looks to 5G following robust 2017

Blog: Robust upside for LTE despite 5G arrival

Ericsson, AT&T target swifter IoT device adoption

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC18 Preview – In Numbers

Feature: CES 2018 Review

Feature: A smart review of 2017

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association