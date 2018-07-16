English
Home

TCL plots August launch for fresh Alcatel flagship

16 JUL 2018

TCL Communication unwrapped the Alcatel 5V, a new flagship smartphone the vendor stated delivers premium features for a budget price.

The device follows a recent trend towards a bezel-less display featuring a notch. With a 6.2-inch, 19:9 Full View screen, the device sports a screen-to-body ratio of 88 per cent in a curved unibody. The display is made from 2.5D Dragontail glass and “leverages TCL’s award-winning display technology and manufacturing capabilities”, the vendor said in a statement.

Camera credentials comprise a 12MP main and 2MP secondary set-up on the rear: an 8MP module is tasked with selfie duties on the front of the device. Focusing on the rear units, TCL stated the device offers real-time bokeh effect, 1.25-micrometre pixels and a night mode. Again following a recent trend, the vendor deployed artificial intelligence (AI) to beef up the quality of pictures taken through 11 scene and subject templates, and automatic configuration of settings.

Google Lens is included, accessible either via Google Assistant or directly through the camera interface.

TCL equipped the smartphone with Face Key facial recognition. The system analyses 106-points of the users’ face to unlock the device in half a second. A fingerprint sensor is also incorporated.

Christian Gatti, global president of the Alcatel Business Division and EVP of TCL, said the flagship device “pushes the boundaries of what’s possible” in terms of features and user experience. The smartphone also “shows our commitment to creating smartphones that pack a punch, with features previously only available at high-end prices.”

TCL said Alcatel 5V will be available from August priced €229.

Author

Michael Carroll

Michael doesn't want to admit that he has been a journalist and editor for close to 20 years covering a diverse set of subjects including shipping and shipbuilding, fixed and mobile telecoms, and motorcycling

