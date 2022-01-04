TCL bolsters US 5G range, teases MWC22 launches

CES 2022, LAS VEGAS: TCL Communication unveiled a slew of upcoming devices including three smartphones, several tablets and a 5G router, alongside revealing an ambition to bring a pair of augmented reality glasses to market.

During its virtual press conference, the company announced forthcoming availability of three handsets in its new 30-series: the US-only TCL 30 XE 5G and TCL 30 V 5G, and Europe-targeted TCL 30 5G.

Its higher-end V device will be exclusive to US operator Verizon and comes with a Qualcomm octa-core chipset, 4,500mAh battery, 6.7-inch screen, 50MP main camera and triple-camera set-up on the rear alongside a 16MP selfie-unit.

Although offering limited details on the other smartphones, TCL noted the 30 XE 5G would be its first 5G handset available on T-Mobile and the operator’s sub-brand Metro by T-Mobile.

It did not provide pricing or availability details on the trio of devices apart from stating the two US ones are scheduled for release in the “coming weeks” with the European option coming “soon”.

TCL plans to share details on the next releases in the 30-series at MWC22 in Barcelona next month.

The manufacturer expects its 30-series to comprise eight handsets released during 2022, claiming all would have “impressive connectivity” and “rich design” at a competitive pricepoint.

The latest 5G devices form part of what it is marketing as a vision of 5G for all, which includes an investment of $1 billion in 5G labs and development of a forthcoming Linkhub 5G home router.

Tablets and glasses

During TCL’s wide-ranging presentation, which also covered TVs and home products, the electronics maker unveiled a prototype of an augmented and mixed reality glasses product, making it the latest challenger player to target a move into the potentially lucrative segment.

Other devices showcased for the first time at CES 2022 include the latest iteration of its “paper-like display” tablet, the NXTPAPER 10s.

Its new tablet options also include the 4G Tab 8, entertainment focused Tab 10L and series designed specifically for children – the Tkee Mini, Tkee Mid and Tkee Max.