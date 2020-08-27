T-Mobile adds 5G to REVVL line - Mobile World Live

T-Mobile US unveiled the first 5G device in its white label smartphone range, billing it as a budget-friendly alternative to costly flagships from big-name vendors.

REVVL 5G features a 6.53-inch FHD+ display; Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 chipset; 48MP main, 8MP super-wide and 5MP macro lenses on the rear; 16MP front camera; 128GB of storage; and 4500mAh battery.

It will be available from 4 September for $399.99, though T-Mobile is offering a near 50 per cent discount if buyers switch to its network.

T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert stated affordability of compatible devices is “one of the last remaining hurdles” to 5G uptake.

The operator also unveiled the REVVL 4, featuring a 6.22-inch HD+ display, 13MP rear camera, 32GB of storage and 3500mAh battery; and the REVVL 4+ with a 6.52-inch HD+ display, 16MP and 5MP rear cameras, 64GB of storage and a 4000mAh battery.

Both will also be available from 4 September, with REVVL 4 priced $120 and the 4+ $192.