English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Sony ups camera ante with Xperia XZ2 Premium

17 APR 2018

Sony unveiled its latest flagship device, Xperia XZ2 Premium, which sees the company joining the dual camera game with a claim on “ultra-high sensitivity”.

The Xperia XZ2 Premium, which joins siblings unveiled at Mobile World Congress, features “the world’s highest ISO 12800 sensitivity for video recording in a smartphone, as well as ultra-high sensitivity 51200 for photos”, the company said in a statement. This is said to deliver ultra low light capture, which was previously only delivered by interchangeable lens cameras and with a bright live view-finder.

The Motion Eye Dual camera adopts a similar format to that used by Huawei, with a colour image sensor alongside a black and white sensor. In this case, the colour sensor (19MP) is the larger of the pair, joined by a 12MP black and white camera (and 13MP front camera). The camera also offers 4K HDR Movie recording, plus support for 960fps super slow motion in HD or full HD.

Away from imaging, the device features a 5.8-inch 4K screen, which the company said is 11 per cent larger and 30 per cent brighter than its previous models. This also means Xperia XZ2 Premium is the only smartphone to support both 4K HDR capture and playback, the vendor said.

Other features include a new Dynamic Vibration System, which analyses audio data and offers additional feedback, and S-Force Front Surround, its “loudest Xperia speakers ever”.

The IP65/68-certified splash-resistant device has a glass and metal finish, with Gorilla Glass 5 on both sides for durability. It is available in black or silver versions.

Xperia XZ2 Premium is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform chip, with Gigabit LTE support. It has 6GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard memory (with microSDXC support). It has a 3540mAh battery with Sony’s battery management technology, and includes wireless charging support.

The Android 8.0 Oreo powered device will be available from this summer.

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

Read more

Related

Press conference: Sony

Sony maintains premium play with Xperia XZ2

Sony forges AI partnership with Japan taxi operators
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

MWL TV – Closing montage

Feature: MWC18 Week in review

Feature: MWC18 Wednesday Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association