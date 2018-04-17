Sony ups camera ante with Xperia XZ2 Premium

Sony unveiled its latest flagship device, Xperia XZ2 Premium, which sees the company joining the dual camera game with a claim on “ultra-high sensitivity”.

The Xperia XZ2 Premium, which joins siblings unveiled at Mobile World Congress, features “the world’s highest ISO 12800 sensitivity for video recording in a smartphone, as well as ultra-high sensitivity 51200 for photos”, the company said in a statement. This is said to deliver ultra low light capture, which was previously only delivered by interchangeable lens cameras and with a bright live view-finder.

The Motion Eye Dual camera adopts a similar format to that used by Huawei, with a colour image sensor alongside a black and white sensor. In this case, the colour sensor (19MP) is the larger of the pair, joined by a 12MP black and white camera (and 13MP front camera). The camera also offers 4K HDR Movie recording, plus support for 960fps super slow motion in HD or full HD.

Away from imaging, the device features a 5.8-inch 4K screen, which the company said is 11 per cent larger and 30 per cent brighter than its previous models. This also means Xperia XZ2 Premium is the only smartphone to support both 4K HDR capture and playback, the vendor said.

Other features include a new Dynamic Vibration System, which analyses audio data and offers additional feedback, and S-Force Front Surround, its “loudest Xperia speakers ever”.

The IP65/68-certified splash-resistant device has a glass and metal finish, with Gorilla Glass 5 on both sides for durability. It is available in black or silver versions.

Xperia XZ2 Premium is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform chip, with Gigabit LTE support. It has 6GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard memory (with microSDXC support). It has a 3540mAh battery with Sony’s battery management technology, and includes wireless charging support.

The Android 8.0 Oreo powered device will be available from this summer.