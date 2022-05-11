Sony offers an Xperia for all wallets

Sony focused on the premium and mid-tier 5G smartphone sectors with the latest additions to its Xperia range, which were unveiled alongside an entry-level model set only for its domestic market.

The vendor claimed the Xperia 1 IV is the world’s first smartphone offering a true optical telephoto zoom lens, with a range spanning 85mm to 125mm. This is complemented by 16mm ultra-wide and 24mm wide modules, all of which feature Zeiss technology and can record video at 120fps.

Sony also highlighted the Xperia 1 IV’s gaming credentials, with a 4K HDR OLED offering a 120Hz refresh rate; motion blur reduction technology; and various image and audio optimisation features.

It runs Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 mobile platform and Elite Gaming suite of gaming-focused hardware and software.

Sony Music Entertainment assisted in developing the audio, with the Japanese giant also highlighting a professional-grade recording capability “using unique cloud processing”.

A quick charge function delivers 50 per cent of the 5000mAh battery’s capacity in 30 minutes.

Sony plans to release Xperia 1 IV in mid-June, priced around €1,399.

Mid-tier

At the same time, Sony aims to launch the Xperia 10 IV for €900 less than the new flagship.

Also offering a 5000mAh battery, the Xperia 10 IV is pitched as an “ultra-lightweight” smartphone offering a triple-lens main set-up comprising 16mm, 27mm and 54mm lenses.

Optical image stabilisation is available for stills and videos, along with automatic HDR mode and high-resolution zoom.

The Xperia 10 IV features a 6-inch OLED display, high-resolution audio and runs on the Snapdragon 695 5G mobile platform.

Sony also unveiled Xperia Ace III, a model it stated marks its entry to the entry-level 5G sector, albeit only in its domestic market.

It sports a 4500mAh battery, 5.5-inch Corning Gorilla Class display, and 13MP camera with various image and video optimisation features.