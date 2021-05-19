Sony looks to Ace compact market with Japan release - Mobile World Live

Sony launched the entry-level Xperia Ace II in its home market of Japan, a handset the electronics giant claimed as the world’s smallest smartphone featuring a 4500mAh battery.

The device features a 5.5-inch display and includes various user-focused elements including large icons on the home screen and a traditional 3.5mm audio jack, which has been removed from many big-name premium devices.

In a translated statement, Sony added the device included “sufficient camera and audio function for everyday use”.

It runs Android 11 with a Helio P35 chipset and 64GB of internal memory. Its main camera is 13MP, with an 8MP unit on the front.

Xperia Ace II will be available through Japanese operators later this month in three colours. Pricing was not disclosed by the manufacturer, but partner NTT Docomo lists the device for order at JPY22,000 ($202.30).

The release follows the unveiling of its latest batch of premium devices last month and gradual launch of its ultra high-end Xperia Pro in European markets, a device aimed at professional photographers priced at almost £2,300 ($3,259).