 Samsung unpacks new smartwatch features - Mobile World Live
Home

Samsung unpacks new smartwatch features

20 JUL 2023

Samsung unveiled a series of fresh applications for its smartwatch series ahead of its upcoming Galaxy Unpacked hardware launch event, including optimised versions of its mobile wallet and messaging platform WhatsApp.

The introduction of new features for its Galaxy Watch portfolio is part of Samsung’s ongoing push to widen the app ecosystem available on the devices.

The specific version of WhatsApp will allow users to initiate conversations, answer calls and reply to messages. It will be available for the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 5.

Another addition, Samsung Wallet, will be included on the brand’s upcoming smartwatches and eventually Galaxy Watch 5. Users will be able to make payments through the app alongside storing digital IDs and tickets.

The third update revealed by Samsung was a thermo check feature, which will provide the facility for users to measure the temperature of their surroundings through the specific app.

Samsung noted there was “more to be unveiled” at Galaxy Unpacked on 26 July, where the company is widely expected to reveal its next generation of foldables and other products.

Author

Hana Anandira

Prior to joining GSMA, Hana worked in the world of publishing as an editor and contributor for three years, covering a wide range of interests that span from culture and politics to architecture. She has written for Jakarta- and London-based...

