 Samsung unpacks mobile-first 5G Galaxy Book - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Samsung unpacks mobile-first 5G Galaxy Book

28 APR 2021

Samsung claimed to reshape the computing market for mobile-first consumers, unveiling two devices it said combines the powerful performance of PCs with the DNA of its Galaxy smartphones.

TM Roh, president and head of mobile communications business, told an online unpacked event the South Korean vendor had explored how to bring mobile experiences to its PCs, with the result being its latest Galaxy Book Pro Series, consisting of the Galaxy Book Pro and the Galaxy Book Pro 360.

Samsung said the new devices were based on its Galaxy ecosystem, and would work “seamlessly” with its smartphones and IoT products.

Some of the features of this integration include a second screen, allowing users to expand their display from Galaxy Tab devices, along with an option to run up to five apps simultaneously from phone to desktop.

The company talked up a partnership with Microsoft and Intel, claiming a “new approach to mobile computing”, in which the trio has worked to ensure smartphones and PCs work across operating systems “and never sacrifice performance for portability”.

Specs
Both Galaxy Books are available with 13- or 15-inch displays, with varying features across the four options.

The Galaxy Book Pro 13-inch model weighs 0.87kg and is 11.2mm thick, adding to the mobile-first pitch. The comparable Pro 360 weighs 1kg.

Both have LTE connectivity options as well as being Wi-Fi 6E ready, with the Pro 360 also offering 5G along with upgraded S Pen capabilities.

Other common features include 65W fast charging, super AMOLED displays, AKG speakers and an eleventh-generation Intel Core processor.

The Galaxy Book Pro 360 will be available in navy, silver or bronze starting at $1,200. The Galaxy Book Pro offers blue, silver and pink gold, with prices starting at $1,000.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Vendors set for near-term US 5G boost

Samsung lights LTE public safety network

Samsung enciende una red de seguridad pública sobre LTE en Corea
Español

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G colours in the blanks

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2021 highlights

Mobile Mix: We built this city

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association