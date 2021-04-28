Samsung unpacks mobile-first 5G Galaxy Book - Mobile World Live

Samsung claimed to reshape the computing market for mobile-first consumers, unveiling two devices it said combines the powerful performance of PCs with the DNA of its Galaxy smartphones.

TM Roh, president and head of mobile communications business, told an online unpacked event the South Korean vendor had explored how to bring mobile experiences to its PCs, with the result being its latest Galaxy Book Pro Series, consisting of the Galaxy Book Pro and the Galaxy Book Pro 360.

Samsung said the new devices were based on its Galaxy ecosystem, and would work “seamlessly” with its smartphones and IoT products.

Some of the features of this integration include a second screen, allowing users to expand their display from Galaxy Tab devices, along with an option to run up to five apps simultaneously from phone to desktop.

The company talked up a partnership with Microsoft and Intel, claiming a “new approach to mobile computing”, in which the trio has worked to ensure smartphones and PCs work across operating systems “and never sacrifice performance for portability”.

Specs

Both Galaxy Books are available with 13- or 15-inch displays, with varying features across the four options.

The Galaxy Book Pro 13-inch model weighs 0.87kg and is 11.2mm thick, adding to the mobile-first pitch. The comparable Pro 360 weighs 1kg.

Both have LTE connectivity options as well as being Wi-Fi 6E ready, with the Pro 360 also offering 5G along with upgraded S Pen capabilities.

Other common features include 65W fast charging, super AMOLED displays, AKG speakers and an eleventh-generation Intel Core processor.

The Galaxy Book Pro 360 will be available in navy, silver or bronze starting at $1,200. The Galaxy Book Pro offers blue, silver and pink gold, with prices starting at $1,000.