Samsung stands by Galaxy launch schedule - Mobile World Live

Home

Samsung stands by Galaxy launch schedule

08 JUL 2020

Samsung pushed ahead with plans to launch its next range of Galaxy devices, apparently shrugging off expectations of Covid-19 (coronavirus)-related supply-chain problems which reportedly could cause delays in launches by key rivals.

In a statement, the Korean vendor said it will hold its annual Unpacked event on 5 August, albeit as a virtual programme rather than its usual glitzy in-person launch.

The Korea Herald tipped the vendor to be lining up its next flagship Galaxy Note; a 5G-enabled Galaxy Z Flip; Galaxy Watch 3; and Galaxy Buds Live.

A second iteration of the Galaxy Fold was also tipped, however the newspaper previously reported the foldable was going to be launched earlier this year, when Samsung instead unveiled its Galaxy Z Flip.

In March, the manufacturer and rival LG Electronics, were forced to shut factories due to the spread of Covid-19 in South Korea.

Samsung’s plan to press ahead with its event comes after Broadcom, a major Apple semiconductor supplier, added fuel to speculation the iPhone maker could delay the launch of its next new models.

Author

Manny Pham

Manny joined Mobile World Live in September 2019 as a reporter based in London. He has previous experience in telecoms having worked for B2B publication Mobile News for three years where he climbed up to the position of Features Editor....

