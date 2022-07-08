Samsung mobile boss tips foldables for growing impact

The president of Samsung Electronics’ mobile experiences division, TM Roh, expressed confidence the market for foldable phones would continue to increase, with the manufacturer pushing to expand software features developed specifically for the form factor.

In comments posted on the Samsung website, the executive claimed there was an increasing appetite for devices using the form factor, with global sales said to have beaten market forecasts by a multiple of three in 2021.

Along with Huawei, Samsung one of the pioneers of the category, though has been joined by a raft of manufacturers launching their own models in the last eight months.

Omdia figures for 2021 pin the number of foldables shipped at 9 million units, up 309 per cent year-on-year. Its associated report into the sector, released in March, illustrated Samsung dominated the sector, shipping a total of 10 million units to date.

“Foldables are transforming and reshaping the mobile market,” Roh said, noting it would continue developing the various USPs of its Fold- and Flip-branded devices.

“We will also enhance the foldables experience through partnerships with industry leaders, such as Google, to support more applications and services for foldable devices,” he added.