 Samsung mobile boss tips foldables for growing impact - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Samsung mobile boss tips foldables for growing impact

08 JUL 2022

The president of Samsung Electronics’ mobile experiences division, TM Roh, expressed confidence the market for foldable phones would continue to increase, with the manufacturer pushing to expand software features developed specifically for the form factor.

In comments posted on the Samsung website, the executive claimed there was an increasing appetite for devices using the form factor, with global sales said to have beaten market forecasts by a multiple of three in 2021.

Along with Huawei, Samsung one of the pioneers of the category, though has been joined by a raft of manufacturers launching their own models in the last eight months.

Omdia figures for 2021 pin the number of foldables shipped at 9 million units, up 309 per cent year-on-year. Its associated report into the sector, released in March, illustrated Samsung dominated the sector, shipping a total of 10 million units to date.

“Foldables are transforming and reshaping the mobile market,” Roh said, noting it would continue developing the various USPs of its Fold- and Flip-branded devices.

“We will also enhance the foldables experience through partnerships with industry leaders, such as Google, to support more applications and services for foldable devices,” he added.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Samsung connects robots in private 5G deal

Samsung tipped to raise chip prices

Vivo pulls trigger on foldable launch
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G comes to life

Mobile Mix: Cisco chats cloud and cars

Partner Feature: Qualcomm 5G Summit highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association