Samsung expands key mid-tier A-series - Mobile World Live

Samsung Electronics added three new models to its Galaxy A-series, highlighting camera, display and battery improvements as key features.

TM Roh, president and head of Samsung’s Mobile Communications Business, stated the A52, A52 5G and A72 models offered “cutting-edge innovations, services and features at an accessible price”.

During a launch event, Samsung executives highlighted all three feature a 64MP main camera; optical image stabilisation technology; and Fun Mode, which allows users to add AR lenses through their native camera app.

Galaxy A72 is the first model in the series to feature three-times optical zoom, they said.

The devices offer up to two days of battery life and feature 800nit displays, the highest available in the series.

Galaxy A52 and A52 5G feature a 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display; 32MP front camera; 12MP ultra-wide, 5 MP macro and 5MP depth lenses alongside the main module; 4500mAH battery; up to 8GB RAM; and 128GB or 256GB of storage, expandable to 1TB.

The A72 offers a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display; 12MP ultra-wide, 5MP macro and 8MP telephoto lenses in addition to the 64MP unit; and a 5000mAh battery.

Paolo Pescatore, tech, media and telco analyst at PP Foresight, told Mobile World Live the range “represents a significant step in performance and features”, with Samsung offering “premium sought-after features, some from its flagship S21 device, at punchy prices”.

Samsung’s decision to hold a dedicated launch event for the mid-tier A-series “underlines the scale of its ambition to compete head on with rivals in this segment”, he added.

The phones are on sale now, with the A52 priced €349; A52 5G €429; and A72 €449.