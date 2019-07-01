 Samsung bungle reveals Galaxy Note 10 details - Mobile World Live
Samsung bungle reveals Galaxy Note 10 details

01 JUL 2019

Details of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ appeared online after the vendor accidentally included the device in a presentation, TechRadar reported.

The news outlet stated the vendor included a render of the device in a presentation at its headquarters, which confirmed the moniker to be used along with plans for a launch in August.

The device was again referenced in a subsequent meeting with Samsung CEO DJ Koh, TechRadar added.

While TechRadar was prohibited from picturing the device, images have since been sent to a Twitter account known as TechTalkTV by a source, which appeared to confirm the South Korean vendor will be releasing two devices. The higher end version is known as the Galaxy Note 10+. Previously it was thought the device would be known as the Note 10 Pro.

While there are few details on specs, Pocket-lint said the Galaxy Note 10+ shows a big generation leap over the Note 9, adopting an almost full screen display. It said the device looks more like the Galaxy S10, rather than 2018’s Note.

There will also reportedly be both 4G and 5G variants on offer, meaning there will be a total of four Notes to choose from.

Sources told CNET the company is planning to launch the new Notes on 7 August, almost exactly a year after it launched the Note 9 in 2018.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

