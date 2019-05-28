Redmi debuts flagship line - Mobile World Live

Redmi announced its first flagship phones, shortly after becoming an independent brand within Xiaomi focused on value devices and accelerating the Chinese vendor’s global business.

Two devices were unveiled, Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro, both of which include a 20MP pop-up front camera – an increasingly popular option for smartphone vendors looking to dispense with notched displays. When the front camera is raised, it will display lighting effects and is accompanied by a sound effect, with a lighting ring on top also acting as a notification for incoming messages and charging status.

The pair also feature an AI-enabled triple camera set-up, with 48MP Sony main lens joined by 13MP wide angle and 8MP telephoto lenses.

Both devices have a 6.39-inch AMOLED screen, 4,000mAh battery, and include multi-function NFC – which is not common across the Redmi Line.

There are obviously some differences. Redmi K20 Pro has Qualcomm’s latest high-end chip, Snapdragon 855, with 8-layered graphite cooling technology, which dissipates heat to keep the smartphone cool, whereas Redmi K20 has a Snapdragon 730 chip.

Redmi K20 Pro also supports 27W wired quick charge, delivering up to 58 per cent charge in 30 minutes, whereas Redmi K20 features 18W charging.

Redmi K20 pricing starts at CNY1,999/$289 (with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage), with Redmi K20 Pro starting at CNY2,499 in the same configuration. Versions of K20 Pro with 8GB of RAM will also be available.

RedmiBook 14

Redmi also took the wraps off its first notebook computer, called RedmiBook 14. As the name suggests, the device has a 14-inch display, and uses 8th generation Intel “Whiskey Lake” processors and Nvidia GeForce MX250 graphics. It includes 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage.

It will be available for pre-order in the Chinese mainland from 1 June, with a starting price of CNY3,999.

Redmi 7A

Also announced was Redmi 7A, which was described as a “complete upgrade over its predecessor”, Redmi 6A.

According to the company, it features a more powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 processor, a larger 4,000mAh battery, improved design, faster 10W charger, improved speaker, splash resistance and the ability to receive FM radio without an external antenna.

Prices start at CNY549 with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage.